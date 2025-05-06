Realme showcases new GT phone with massive 10,000 mAh battery, could launch in India soon

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has showcased a new GT series smarphone with a massive 10,000 mAh battery, the highest ever for a major smartphone brand. Realme claims that the new phone comes with a thickness of 8.5mm despite the massive battery and weighs just over 200 grams.

Advertisement

Realme says that it is using an ultra-high silicon content anode battery with the new phone that boasts a 10% silicon ratio and an energy density 887Wh/L.

Moreover, the company also adds that it has introduced what it calls a ‘Mini Diamond Architecture’ for the internals of the new GT phone in order to make space for the large battery. Realme also adds that it is using the world's narrowest mainboard in this GT device which measures at just 23.4mm.

In a post on its X (formerly Twitter) handle, Realme India said that the new 10,000 mAh battery will be first seen with the Realme GT 7 series. While Realme had recenty confirmed that the GT 7 series is coming to India soon, there is no launch date specified as of yet.

Advertisement

The Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T has already been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website along with GeekBench listing. The GT 7 is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 plus processor while the GT 7T could be powered by the Dimensity 8400 chipset. Much like any other Realme phone launched this year, the GT 7 series should come running on the realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. However, more details about the devices remain scarce at the moment.

Rise of big battery phones: Realme may be the first to bring a 10,000 mAh battery phone in the Indian market, but there has already been a growing trend among the Chinese smartphone makers to increase the battery capacity of their devices. For instance, all the flagship Chinese phones launched this year like the realme GT 7, OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13 come with at least a 6,000 mAh battery. Meanwhile, iQOO/Vivo topped all these devices with a 7,300mAh iQOO z10 last month and another upcoming budget phone Poco F7 is likely to even top that.

Advertisement