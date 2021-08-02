Dizo as sub-brand of Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Realme unveiled its first smartwatch - Dizo Watch.

The DIZO Watch is priced at ₹3,499 and it will be available in Carbon Grey colour. The smartwatch will be sold on Flipkart at a special price of ₹2,999 starting 6 August, 12 PM onwards and soon in select retail stores.

The Dizo Watch features a 1.4-inch touchscreen at a resolution of 320x320 pixel and a peak brightness of 600 nits at 30FPS. The smartwatch offers 323 ppi pixel density.

The Dizo Watch features Live Watch Faces that display dynamic dial backgrounds and can be customized as per the needs of the users. It also supports over 60 watch dials.

The Dizo Watch comes preloaded with 90 sport modes that includes running, walking and cycling both indoors and outdoors, spinning, hiking, basketball, yoga, rowing, elliptical, cricket, strength training and free workout.

The watch comes with a 315mAh battery and Bluetooth 5.0 technology. The company claims that the Dizo Watch can provide a backup of 12 days on a single charge for standard usage.

The watch gets PPG sensors to monitor real-time heart rate. It also supports monitoring blood oxygen levels. Additionally, the Dizo Watch helps to keep a track of sleep, steps, calories, sedentary and water intake reminders.

The smartwatch gets IP68 water-resistant rating which allows it to remain water-resistant up to a maximum depth of 1.5 meters.

