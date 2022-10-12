Realme teases a smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1080, may launch this year

Smartphone brand Realme has teased a new smartphone launch. The company has not revealed the name of the upcoming phone. But it has confirmed that the handset will be powered by the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor. “Mission: 1080 Likes; Reward: The new Dimensity 1080 chipset on upcoming #realme devices this year! Are you ready for the challenge?" reads a post shared by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth on microblogging site Twitter.
It must be noted here that the company has just teased the phone. It has not confirmed the model or the launch timeline of the device. But it is likely that the smartphone may launch later this year.
MediaTek launched the Dimensity 1080 5G mobile platform recently. The processor is based on 6nm process and comes equipped with an upgraded octa-core CPU. It comes with two Arm Cortex-A78 CPU cores with a clock speed of up to 2.6GHz coupled with an Arm Mali-G68 graphics unit. The company says that the chipset can support up to 200MP camera, sub-6GHz 5G network and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The processor has gaming features such as HyperEngine 3.0 with built-in AI processing unit 3.0.