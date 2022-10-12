Realme teases a smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1080, may launch this year

Meanwhile, Realme phones are selling on discounts in the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale. For example, Realme GT 2 is currently available at ₹26,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and has a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery and is claimed to juice up from 0 to 100% in around 33 minutes with the 65watt charger. Similarly, the entry-level Realme C30s can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹7,499. The smartphone is listed at ₹8,999 on Flipkart and is available with 10% offers on select bank cards. Realme 9, on the other hand, is selling at a starting price of ₹16,999.