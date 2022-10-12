Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Realme teases a smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1080, may launch this year

Realme teases a smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1080, may launch this year

2 min read . 06:49 PM ISTLivemint
Realme's next phone may debut later this year

  • Realme's upcoming handset will be powered by the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor. The chipset is based on 6nm process and comes equipped with an upgraded octa-core CPU.

Smartphone brand Realme has teased a new smartphone launch. The company has not revealed the name of the upcoming phone. But it has confirmed that the handset will be powered by the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor. “Mission: 1080 Likes; Reward: The new Dimensity 1080 chipset on upcoming #realme devices this year! Are you ready for the challenge?" reads a post shared by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth on microblogging site Twitter.

It must be noted here that the company has just teased the phone. It has not confirmed the model or the launch timeline of the device. But it is likely that the smartphone may launch later this year.

MediaTek launched the Dimensity 1080 5G mobile platform recently. The processor is based on 6nm process and comes equipped with an upgraded octa-core CPU. It comes with two Arm Cortex-A78 CPU cores with a clock speed of up to 2.6GHz coupled with an Arm Mali-G68 graphics unit. The company says that the chipset can support up to 200MP camera, sub-6GHz 5G network and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The processor has gaming features such as HyperEngine 3.0 with built-in AI processing unit 3.0.

Meanwhile, Realme phones are selling on discounts in the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale. For example, Realme GT 2 is currently available at 26,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and has a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery and is claimed to juice up from 0 to 100% in around 33 minutes with the 65watt charger. Similarly, the entry-level Realme C30s can be purchased at a discounted price of 7,499. The smartphone is listed at 8,999 on Flipkart and is available with 10% offers on select bank cards. Realme 9, on the other hand, is selling at a starting price of 16,999.

