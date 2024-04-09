Realme teases India-exclusive P1 5G and P1 Pro 5G smartphones: Everything we know so far
Realme's P series smartphones, including P1 5G and P1 Pro 5G, promise high performance at affordable prices. Special features like 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, and VC cooling system are highlighted. Launch event scheduled for April 15, 2024.
Realme, a popular smartphone brand, has unveiled its latest lineup exclusively for the Indian market, known as the P series. The P in the series stands for "Power," indicating a focus on performance. The company recently disclosed the names, some key specifications, and the launch date of these much-anticipated smartphones.