Realme's P series smartphones, including P1 5G and P1 Pro 5G, promise high performance at affordable prices. Special features like 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, and VC cooling system are highlighted. Launch event scheduled for April 15, 2024.

Realme, a popular smartphone brand, has unveiled its latest lineup exclusively for the Indian market, known as the P series. The P in the series stands for "Power," indicating a focus on performance. The company recently disclosed the names, some key specifications, and the launch date of these much-anticipated smartphones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The upcoming Realme P series includes two models: the Realme P1 5G and the Realme P1 Pro 5G. These devices are expected to offer high performance at affordable prices, ranging from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000.

Realme has created a dedicated product page on its website, providing insights into the special features of the smartphones. The launch event is scheduled for April 15, 2024, at 12 PM in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Realme P1 5G is anticipated to be priced below Rs. 15,000, while the Realme P1 Pro 5G is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000. These smartphones are specifically designed to meet the needs of Indian users in terms of design, specifications, features, and other aspects.

According to the information provided on the Realme website, the Realme P1 Pro 5G will feature a 120Hz curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness level of 2000 nits. It will also include features like rainwater touch, ProXDR support, and TUV certification. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, the device will incorporate a 3D VC cooling system. Additionally, it will come with a robust 5000mAh battery and 45W wired fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the Realme P1 5G will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display with a peak brightness level of 2000 nits and TUV Rheinland eye-protection certification. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, the smartphone will feature a seven-layer VC cooling system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These confirmed specifications provide a glimpse into the capabilities of the upcoming Realme P series smartphones. More details about the devices are expected to be unveiled during the official launch event on April 15.

