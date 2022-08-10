Realme TechLife Buds T100 to be launched in India: Know specs & launch date

Meanwhile, Realme has announced that it will also launch its Realme 9i 5G in India on August 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM. This Chinese smartphone is a 5G variant of the existing Realme 9i which comes at a price of Rs. 13,499 for the base variant. The smartphone brand made this announcement soon after the handset brand told an esteemed publication that it is ramping up efforts to launch affordable 5G handsets and The 5G variant of Realme 9i is expected to come around a price of Rs. 15,000.

