Realme TechLife Buds T100 to be launched in India: Know specs & launch date

Realme TechLife Buds T100 to be launched in India: Know specs & launch date2 min read . 10 Aug 2022
- According to Realme, these earbuds are said to deliver up to 28 hours of playtime on a single charge. It is available in two colours.
Realme, a Chinese smartphone brand is all set to launch its Realme TechLife Buds T100 in India on August 18, 2022. This announcement has come from Realme’s dedicated landong page on the company website. The new buds will debut under the Realme TechLife brand name. This audio device is teased to feature 10mm dynamic drivers.
Realme, a Chinese smartphone brand is all set to launch its Realme TechLife Buds T100 in India on August 18, 2022. This announcement has come from Realme’s dedicated landong page on the company website. The new buds will debut under the Realme TechLife brand name. This audio device is teased to feature 10mm dynamic drivers.
According to Realme, these earbuds are said to deliver up to 28 hours of playtime on a single charge. It is available in two colours. To recall, Realme launched its latest audio offering Buds Air 3 Neo true wireless earphones in India the previous month.
According to Realme, these earbuds are said to deliver up to 28 hours of playtime on a single charge. It is available in two colours. To recall, Realme launched its latest audio offering Buds Air 3 Neo true wireless earphones in India the previous month.
Realme TechLife Buds T100 will be launched in India on August 18, 2022 at 11:30 PM IST. The Chinese smartphone brand has created a dedicated microsite on its India website to tease the arrival details. Although the brand has not revealed the price of this audio offering till now.
Realme TechLife Buds T100 will be launched in India on August 18, 2022 at 11:30 PM IST. The Chinese smartphone brand has created a dedicated microsite on its India website to tease the arrival details. Although the brand has not revealed the price of this audio offering till now.
As per the tease, the Realme TechLife Buds T100 will come in two different colours with an ergonomic design. This upcoming device will be equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers.
As per the tease, the Realme TechLife Buds T100 will come in two different colours with an ergonomic design. This upcoming device will be equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers.
Talking about the battery backup, Realme has claimed that these upcoming audio devices can offer up to 28 hours of playback time on a single charge along with the case.
Talking about the battery backup, Realme has claimed that these upcoming audio devices can offer up to 28 hours of playback time on a single charge along with the case.
Meanwhile, Realme has announced that it will also launch its Realme 9i 5G in India on August 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM. This Chinese smartphone is a 5G variant of the existing Realme 9i which comes at a price of Rs. 13,499 for the base variant. The smartphone brand made this announcement soon after the handset brand told an esteemed publication that it is ramping up efforts to launch affordable 5G handsets and The 5G variant of Realme 9i is expected to come around a price of Rs. 15,000.
Meanwhile, Realme has announced that it will also launch its Realme 9i 5G in India on August 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM. This Chinese smartphone is a 5G variant of the existing Realme 9i which comes at a price of Rs. 13,499 for the base variant. The smartphone brand made this announcement soon after the handset brand told an esteemed publication that it is ramping up efforts to launch affordable 5G handsets and The 5G variant of Realme 9i is expected to come around a price of Rs. 15,000.
Realme said that it plans to launch a phone at around Rs. 10,000 soon. As per the official poster of the smartphone, the upcoming handset would be unibody design. The rear camera panel hovers three camera sensors, and the right edge has a power button which is integrated with a fingerprint scanner lock.
Realme said that it plans to launch a phone at around Rs. 10,000 soon. As per the official poster of the smartphone, the upcoming handset would be unibody design. The rear camera panel hovers three camera sensors, and the right edge has a power button which is integrated with a fingerprint scanner lock.