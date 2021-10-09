Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Realme to launch 4K smart TV Google Stick, smartphone gaming accessories on October 13. Details here

The Realme Smart TV Google Stick will get inbuilt OTT apps
1 min read . 11:16 AM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The Realme 4K Smart TV Google Stick is based on the Android platform

Realme will be conducting a launch event on October 13. The company will be launching the GT NEO 2 5G smartphone as well as some other gadgets. The company will be launching 4K Smart TV Google Stick, Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker, Realme smartphone gaming accessories & Realme Buds Air 2. The launch event has been scheduled for 12:30 PM on 13 October.

Realme 4K Smart TV Google Stick

This will be the first Google Stick to be launched in India. The Realme 4K Smart TV Google Stick is based on the Android platform. The smart stick will come with built-in entertainment apps, multiple connections and will be powered by Google TV.

Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker

The speaker will come with dynamic bass boost drivers, stereo pairing, equalizer presets, bass radiators. Realme claims the speaker will get the latest Bluetooth connectivity options. 

Smartphone Gaming Accessories

Realme will be launching a Cooling Back Clip Neo, a Type-C SuperDart Game Cable and Mobile Game Trigger. Realme Cooling Back Clip Neo will provide rapid cooling. The Realme Type-C SuperDart Game Cable will be designed to provide easier access while charging. The mobile game trigger will provide more screen real-estate to the gamer.

