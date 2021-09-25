Realme will be conducting a new launch event in India. The company will be launching new Tech Lifestyle products during the event which includes an air purifier, handheld vacuum cleaner as well as a robot vacuum cleaner.

The event will be conducted on 30 September on Thursday at 12:30 PM. The event will be streamed at realme.com and Flipkart.

Here’s what we know about the three products:

Realme TechLife Air Purifier: With pollution levels bound to rise in the pre-winter and winter months, Realme will be launching its new Air Purifier. Realme has announced that the product features high CADR, numerous wind modes, air quality sensors, filters, various timer settings, smart filter change indicator amongst other features.

Realme Handheld Vacuum Cleaner: The handheld vacuum cleaner will come with features such as wireless operation, filter, low noise levels. Realme claims the vacuum cleaner will be light.

Realme Robot Vacuum: Realme will be entering the robot vacuum segment with this new product. It will come with a sweeping and mopping mode, smart mapping and navigation system. Additionally, it gets intelligent surface adaptation,high-precision sensors, a smart electronic water tank and other features.

Recently, the Chinese tech brand launched the new Narzo 50A in the mid-range segment and Narzo 50i in the budget segment. Additionally, it also launched the new Realme Band 2 with a bigger display at a price of ₹2,999. The company also launched a new smart TV with 32-inch display.

