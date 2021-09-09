{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme will be conducting a launch event at 12:30 PM today. During the event, the company will not only reveal two new smartphones that belong to the Realme 8 series but also their first tablet ever. The event might also witness the launch of Realme Cobble and Realme Pocket, two affordable Bluetooth speakers.

Realme Pad

The new tablet Realme Pad comes with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display. The display comes with a resolution of 2000x1200 and a screen to body ratio of 82.5%. The Realme Pad will be powered by a MediaTek chipset. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of design, the new tablet comes with chamfered edges, similar to what Apple introduced with its latest iPad Pro. The tablet will come with a thickness of 6.9mm. On the back panel, there will be a single-lens camera setup with a small bump produding out.

Realme 8s 5G

On the optics front, the Realme 8s will feature a triple-lens setup. The phone will have a total thickness of 8.8mm.

Realme 8i

So far, we know that the Realme 8i will be featuring a 6.6-inch display which will get a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display will also get a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The display will also house a punch hole for the front-facing snapper. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The phone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G96 chipset along with up to 6GB of RAM with the provision of Dynamic RAM Expansion.

