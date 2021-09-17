Realme will be launching the new Narzo 50 series in India next week. The company has shared media invites for an event on 24 September at 12:30 PM. The event will be streamed live on Realme's social media platforms, YouTube and Facebook. Alongside the new smartphone series, the company will also be launching the 32-inch Realme Smart TV Neo and Realme Band 2.

The new Realme Narzo 50 series will come with a much sleeker design language. Realme claims the new Narzo 50 will focus on performance as well. The devices will be powered by gaming processors and will get an AI-enabled camera. The device will sport a triple-lens camera setup along with the fingerprint sensor placed within the camera section.

Realme will also be launching an entry-level smart TV with a 32-inch display. The new Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch will be priced competitively.

Additionally, Realme will be launching the Realme Band 2. The fitness band will come with a bigger display. The company has also confirmed it will get various sports modes, smart AIoT controls and key health monitors.

