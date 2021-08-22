Realme will launch a new smartphone on 23 August. The new device will fall in the C-series which falls in the budget segment. The Realme C21Y launch event will begin at 12:30 PM. Interested viewers can find the live-stream on the company's official website Realme.com.

Since the phone has already been launched in a few markets outside India, we can get a good idea about what to expect from Realme C21Y.

Expected pricing

The Realme C21Y has been launched in the Philippines at a price of Php 5,990 (roughly around ₹8,900). In India, Realme could reduce the price further to take on competition from Xiaomi and Samsung.

Features

The new Realme C21Y smartphone comes with a triple camera setup and an LCD display with a notch to house the front camera. The device comes with a 6.5-inch display with an HD resolution.

The device is powered by UNISOC T610 octa-core processor. The phone might launch with two options including a 3GB RAM variant and 4GB RAM variant. However, the internal storage may remain at 32GB.

The triple-lens camera setup comprises a 13MP primary unit, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP black and white lens. The camera supports features such as Night Mode, Panoramic view, Expert, Timelapse, Portrait Mode, HDR, Ultra macro, AI Beauty, Filter and Chroma Boost. The front camera is a 5MP lens.

The phone gets a 5000mAh battery unit which also supports wired reverse charging. The phone supports a dedicated microSD card slot, apart from the dual SIM card slot. The phone is expected to launch with Android 11 out of the box and it also features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device is expected to be launched in two colours: Cross Blue and Cross Black.

