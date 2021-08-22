Realme to launch new affordable smartphone C21Y tomorrow. Details here

The Realme C21Y comes with a 6.5-inch display with an HD resolution

Realme will launch a new smartphone on 23 August. The new device will fall in the C-series which falls in the budget segment. The Realme C21Y launch event will begin at 12:30 PM. Interested viewers can find the live-stream on the company's official website Realme.com.

Since the phone has already been launched in a few markets outside India, we can get a good idea about what to expect from Realme C21Y.

Since the phone has already been launched in a few markets outside India, we can get a good idea about what to expect from Realme C21Y.

Expected pricing

The Realme C21Y has been launched in the Philippines at a price of Php 5,990 (roughly around ₹8,900). In India, Realme could reduce the price further to take on competition from Xiaomi and Samsung.

Features

The new Realme C21Y smartphone comes with a triple camera setup and an LCD display with a notch to house the front camera. The device comes with a 6.5-inch display with an HD resolution.

The device is powered by UNISOC T610 octa-core processor. The phone might launch with two options including a 3GB RAM variant and 4GB RAM variant. However, the internal storage may remain at 32GB. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The phone gets a 5000mAh battery unit which also supports wired reverse charging. The phone supports a dedicated microSD card slot, apart from the dual SIM card slot. The phone is expected to launch with Android 11 out of the box and it also features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device is expected to be launched in two colours: Cross Blue and Cross Black.

