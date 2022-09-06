Realme Watch 3 Pro and Realme Buds Air 3s launched in India: Details

Coming with a price tag of ₹2,499, Realme Buds Air 3s will be available in black and white colour variants. The wireless earbuds are claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 30 hours with the charging case. Realme offers fast charging features on the device and claims that it can last up to 5 hours with 10 minutes of charge.

