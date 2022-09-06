Realme Watch 3 Pro and Realme Buds Air 3s launched in India: Details

Realme Watch 3 Pro and Realme Buds Air 3s launched in India: Details2 min read . 07:03 PM IST
Smartphone brand Realme has expanded its product portfolio to include two new devices- Realme Watch 3 Pro and Realme Buds Air 3s. Both these devices were launched along with Realme C33 at an event today. Here’s everything you need to know about Realme Watch 3 Pro and Realme Buds Air 3s.
Realme Watch 3 Pro: Price and specs
The all-new Realme smartwatch carries a price tag of ₹4,999. It will be available via Realme.com and Flipkart from September 9 onwards. Realme Watch 3 Pro is equipped with a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen having 68.7% screen-to-body ratio. It features a square-shaped dial with curved edges. The smartwatch comes paired with a silicone band which the company says is skin-friendly.
Realme Watch 3 Pro comes with features like multi-system standalone GPS, built-in smart power amplifier and Bluetooth calling support. Health features on the smartwatch are a heart-rate sensor, SpO2 tracker, stress tracker along with sleep and female health tracker. It boasts of more than 110 sports modes. On the battery front, the device is claimed to last up to 20 hours on a single charge.
Realme Buds Air 3s: Price and specs
Coming with a price tag of ₹2,499, Realme Buds Air 3s will be available in black and white colour variants. The wireless earbuds are claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 30 hours with the charging case. Realme offers fast charging features on the device and claims that it can last up to 5 hours with 10 minutes of charge.
Realme’s new wireless earbuds feature a 11mm triple titanium bass driver unit and come with Dolby Atmos support. The earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth version 5.3 and sport super low latency of 69. Buyers will also get 4-Mic AI ENC noise canceling algorithm on Realme Buds Air 3s.
The all-new wireless earbuds come with Google fast pair functionality and supports Dual device connectivity. Another worthy feature is the open up auto connection that allows the earbuds to connect with the phone automatically as soon as the charging case is opened.
