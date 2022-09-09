Realme Watch 3 Pro on sale at Flipkart: Offer details

Realme Watch 3 Pro on sale at Flipkart: Offer details2 min read . 01:34 PM IST
Realme, a Chinese gadgets brand has announced the availability and sale for its recently launched smartwatch Watch 3 Pro. It comes with an AMOLED display, supports Bluetooth calling and also features built-in GPS.
The Realme Watch 3 Pro is available at Flipkart for ₹4,499 instead of ₹6,999. A discount of 35 per cent is offered on the smartwatch. Additionally, Flipkart Axis Bank card users are eligible to get an additional five per cent cashback. This watch will be available via Realme.com, Flipkart and other channels.
This smartwatch from Realme features a 1.78-inch AMOLED HD curved display. The Chinese brand claims that it features a slimmer design compared to its previous generation watches. Moreover, the smartwatch gets narrow bezels around the display.
Interestingly, the wearable comes with multi-system standalone GPS and Cywee’s GPS positioning algorithm which claims to capture accurate body movement data. Reame Watch 3 Pro supports over 100 watch faces and has over 110 built on sports and fitness tracking modes.
It features a square-shaped dial with curved edges. The smartwatch comes paired with a silicone band which the company says is skin-friendly.
Realme Watch 3 Pro comes with features like multi-system standalone GPS, built-in smart power amplifier and Bluetooth calling support. Health features on the smartwatch are a heart-rate sensor, SpO2 tracker, stress tracker along wit/h sleep and female health tracker. It boasts of more than 110 sports modes. On the battery front, the device is claimed to last up to 20 hours on a single charge.
The wearable comes with built-in microphones and also supports Bluetooth calling. Realme has included a smart amplifier to enhance voice clarity during an ongoing call. This smartwatch is backed by a 345mAh battery and Realme claims that it can deliver t0 days of battery life on a single charge.
Meanwhile, Realme has also launched its Realme Buds Air 3s. These TWS earbuds feature a 11mm triple titanium bass driver unit and come with Dolby Atmos support. The earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth version 5.3 and sport super low latency of 69. Buyers will also get 4-Mic AI ENC noise canceling algorithm on Realme Buds Air 3s.
