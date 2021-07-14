Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Realme X7 Pro starts receiving stable Realme UI 2.0 update, Realme C3 gets beta version

Realme X7 Pro starts receiving stable Realme UI 2.0 update, Realme C3 gets beta version

The Realme X7 Pro
1 min read . 12:08 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Realme X7 Pro is now fetching the July Realme UI 2.0 stable version update and Realme C3 is fetching the July Realme UI 2.0 open beta update

Realme has started a stable version roll out of Realme UI 2.0 for the users of Realme X7 Pro and open beta version of Realme UI 2.0 for the users of Realme C3 following the Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) roadmap.

Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 brings customization options. The stable version program aims to invite fans to the Realme UI 2.0 new features based on Android 11 and the open beta version aims to invite the device’s owners to experience the new Realme UI 2.0 features in advance.

Realme X7 Pro is now fetching the July Realme UI 2.0 stable version update and Realme C3 is fetching the July Realme UI 2.0 open beta update respectively.

The Realme UI 2.0 stable version is rolled out and the update is going to be available for a limited set of users initially and will have a broader rollout in a few days. The latest Open Beta version will be chosen as the stable version and will be rolled out to all users

