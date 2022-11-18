Realme 10 Pro series debuts with Android 13 and 108MP camera: Details

Realme 10 Pro series is official in China. The series consists of two smartphones- Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. Both the handsets run on the latest Android 13 operating system and are equipped with 108MP primary camera on the back. Here’s a look at the price and features of both Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+

