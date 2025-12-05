Recently launched laptops to check out: New arrivals from Dell, Lenovo, Acer and more

Buying a new laptop becomes much easier when you know what the latest models offer. Over the past few months, brands like Dell, Lenovo, Acer and HP have launched a fresh line-up of laptops designed for today’s needs whether it’s work, online classes, gaming or everyday tasks. These new devices come with faster processors, improved battery life, modern designs and smarter features that make daily computing smoother and more efficient.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Most recently launched acer Professional 14[New Launch], 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U Turbo Boost, 32GB DDR4, 1TB SSD, Win11 Pro, MSO21, 14inch FHD Laptop, 3 Year Warranty, 1 Year Anti Virus, Fingerprint, Backlit KB View Details ₹68,900 Check Details Best value for money HP Pro Book14[New Launch], 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U Turbo Boost, 24GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Win11 Pro, MSO21, 3 Year Warranty, IPS 14" FHD HDR Laptop, Finger Print, Backlit KB, Metal Body, Anti Virus View Details ₹71,400 Check Details acer Professional14[New Launch], AMD Ryzen5 7430U Turbo Boost, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Win11 Pro, MSO21, 3 Year Warranty, IPS 14" FHD HDR Laptop, Metal Body, Anti Virus View Details ₹38,990 Check Details Best for beginners Primebook 2 Max 2025 (New Launch) | 8GB RAM, 256GB UFS Storage | 15.6-Inch Full HD IPS Display | 12hrs Battery | MediaTek Helio G99 | Android 15 (PrimeOS 3.0) | Backlit Keyboard | in-Built AI | Aqua View Details ₹21,590 Check Details Best overall laptop Dell 15 Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 1334U, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MSO'24, Grey, 1.66kg, 120Hz 250 nits Display, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details ₹53,990 Check Details View More

From lightweight Ultrabooks to performance-driven machines, the latest launches focus on speed, portability and long-term reliability. Many models also include upgraded displays, better cooling systems and AI-powered enhancements to handle multitasking with ease. In this listicle, we highlight the most recent laptops introduced by these top brands.

The Acer Professional 14 is a lightweight 1.34kg laptop built for creators, students and working professionals who need powerful performance on the go. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD for fast multitasking, heavy software and smooth everyday use.

The 14-inch FHD display, backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader make it ideal for productivity. Its compact design, long-term warranty and business-ready features make it a reliable choice for travel and work.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-1355U RAM: 32GB DDR4 Storage: 1TB SSD Display: 14-inch FHD Weight: 1.34kg Reasons to buy Powerful performance for multitasking and heavy applications Lightweight design ideal for travel and work Reason to avoid Integrated graphics may limit advanced gaming Premium price may not suit tight budgets

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Acer Professional 14 delivers excellent performance with its 13th Gen i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, praising its premium design, lightweight build, and strong battery life. One buyer also appreciated the pre-installed, activated MS Office 2021 and backlit keyboard.

Why choose this product? Choose this laptop for its powerful i7 processor, massive 32GB RAM, lightweight body and long-term warranty support. It’s perfect for professionals, creators and students who need fast performance, reliability and portability for daily multitasking and travel.

The HP ProBook 14 is a lightweight, durable metal-body laptop designed for professionals, students and creators who need reliable performance on the move. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor, 24GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking, office apps, data work and light editing effortlessly.

The 14-inch FHD IPS display, backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader and long-term 3-year onsite warranty make it ideal for productivity, travel and everyday business use.

Specifications Processor: Intel Core i5-1335U RAM: 24GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Display: 14-inch FHD IPS Body: Metal chassis Reasons to buy Premium metal build with a lightweight design Strong multitasking thanks to 24GB RAM Reason to avoid Integrated graphics limit heavy gaming Price may feel slightly higher for casual users

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the laptop offers good performance, sleek design, and great screen quality, making it suitable for students and professionals. Many find it value for money with reliable service, though one buyer pointed out a RAM clock-speed mismatch and questioned whether the full 3-year warranty applies.

Why choose this product? Choose the HP ProBook 14 for its strong multitasking performance, durable metal body, reliable 3-year onsite warranty and sharp IPS display. It’s perfect for professionals, students and creators who need a dependable, portable laptop for daily productivity.

The Acer Professional 14 with AMD Ryzen 5 7430U is a lightweight, metal-body laptop designed for professionals, students and creators who need smooth performance on the go. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles everyday multitasking, productivity apps and light editing with ease.

The 14-inch IPS FHD HDR display offers vibrant clarity, while Windows 11 Pro and MS Office 2021 enhance workflow. Its portable build and 3-year warranty make it a dependable choice for travel and daily work.

Specifications Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7430U RAM: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Display: 14-inch IPS FHD HDR Body: Metal chassis Reasons to buy Lightweight metal build with excellent portability Fast performance for multitasking and office work Reason to avoid Integrated graphics limit advanced gaming Not ideal for heavy 4K editing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? It is a newly launched laptop, so there are no buyers reviews yet.

Why choose this product? Choose this laptop for its lightweight metal build, capable Ryzen 5 processor, fast storage and reliable 3-year warranty. It’s ideal for professionals, students and creators who need strong everyday performance and easy portability without spending too much.

The Primebook 2 Max 2025 is a lightweight Android-powered laptop designed for students, young creators, and everyday users who want smooth performance at an affordable price. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99, 8GB RAM, and 256GB UFS storage, it handles multitasking, learning apps, entertainment and productivity with ease.

Its 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, backlit keyboard, long 12-hour battery and built-in AI tools make it a smart daily-use laptop for hybrid learning, basic editing and cloud-based work.

Specifications Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X Storage: 256GB UFS (expandable up to 1TB) Display 15.6-inch Full HD IPS OS: Android 15 (PrimeOS 3.0) Reasons to buy Long 12-hour battery for full-day learning or work Built-in AI tools for productivity and contextual assistance Reason to avoid Not suitable for heavy editing or advanced apps Android ecosystem may feel limiting for pro-level workflows

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say Primebook offers great value with its lightweight design, easy-to-use PrimeOS, and smooth performance for daily tasks. Many appreciate its long battery life, intuitive UI, and quiet backlit keyboard. Users recommend it for students and moderate users, calling it a solid budget-friendly choice.

Why choose this product? Choose this laptop if you want an affordable, lightweight machine with long battery life, built-in AI features and Android flexibility. It’s ideal for students, casual users and creators who prefer a simple, fast, app-driven workflow.

The Dell Vostro 3530 is a solid, productivity-focused laptop powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD. Its 15.6-inch FHD WVA display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate enhances everyday work, browsing, and entertainment.

With Windows 11, MS Office 2024, 15-month McAfee security, and multiple ports including USB-C, HDMI, and SD card slot, it’s a dependable laptop for professionals, students, and office users who need reliable performance and seamless multitasking.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1334U (13th Gen) RAM: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 120Hz, 250 nits OS Windows 11 Home + MSO 2024 Reasons to buy Smooth 120Hz display for better scrolling and multitasking Multiple ports including USB-C, HDMI and SD card slot Reason to avoid Wi-Fi 5 is slightly outdated Average 250-nits brightness isn’t ideal for outdoor use

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the laptop offers great value for money, runs smoothly after setup, and delivers good display quality without heating issues. Some praised its performance for study and everyday work, while others pointed out missing features like a backlit keyboard, weak camera, and minor build concerns.

Why choose this product? Choose the Vostro 3530 if you want a powerful, professional-looking laptop with fast performance, a smooth 120Hz display, ample port selection, and excellent value for productivity-focused users.

The Lenovo LOQ is a powerful new-generation gaming and performance laptop designed for students, creators, and professionals who need smooth multitasking and reliable graphics. Powered by the Ryzen 5 7235HS and RTX 3050 6GB GPU, it handles editing, gaming, coding, and productivity with ease. Despite its 2.4kg build, it's still portable enough for daily commuting.

The 144Hz display, advanced cooling, AI Engine+, and Wi-Fi 6 support make it ideal for gamers and creative users seeking fast, stable, and future-ready performance.

Specifications Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB Display: 15.6" FHD, 144Hz Memory: 12GB DDR5 (Expandable to 32GB) Storage 512GB SSD PCIe 4.0 Reasons to buy Powerful CPU-GPU combo for gaming and creative workloads Advanced cooling system ensures consistent long-hour performance Reason to avoid Slightly heavy at 2.4kg Battery backup of around 6 hours could be better

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say this Ryzen 7 laptop delivers powerful performance for editing, multitasking, and medium gaming, thanks to its 24GB RAM and 3050A GPU. They praise its smooth operation and cooling, though note the average battery life. Overall, many feel it’s a great value around ₹60–65K.

Why choose this product? Choose this laptop if you need strong graphics performance, smooth multitasking, and a future-ready machine for gaming, editing, or programming. Its AI-boosted performance, advanced cooling, 144Hz display, and sturdy MIL-STD durability make it a reliable long-term investment.

The HP 15 is a sleek, lightweight laptop designed for students, working professionals, and casual creators. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and fast boot times.

Its 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display, backlit keyboard, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 1080p FHD camera make it ideal for productivity, online classes, and content creation.

Specifications Processor: Intel Core i5-1334U (13th Gen) RAM: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Display: 15.6-inch FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge Graphics Intel Iris Xe Reasons to buy Backlit keyboard and FHD display for comfortable use Lightweight at 1.59kg, ideal for portability Reason to avoid Integrated graphics limit heavy gaming or 3D work Battery life around average for extended heavy usage

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers had mixed experiences with this product. One said it overheated quickly with poor battery life and criticised Amazon’s service, while another praised it for working well over three months, noting that battery lasts 2–3 hours and HP customer support helped fix warranty issues.

Why choose this product? Choose the HP 15 for its balance of portability, performance, and productivity features. With 16GB RAM, fast SSD storage, FHD display, and backlit keyboard, it suits students, professionals, and creators who need a reliable, everyday laptop.

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is a robust gaming and performance laptop designed for gamers, creators, and professionals needing high-speed processing. Powered by AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GPU, it handles gaming, video editing, and multitasking effortlessly.

Its 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz anti-glare display, RGB backlit keyboard, and fast SSD ensure smooth performance. Weighing 2.3kg, it balances portability with power, making it ideal for gaming, streaming, and productivity on the go.

Specifications Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 Display: 15.6" FHD, 144Hz, Anti-Glare Memory: 16GB DDR5 Storage: 512GB SSD PCIe 4.0 Reasons to buy Powerful CPU-GPU combo for gaming and creative workloads 144Hz display and RGB backlit keyboard enhance the gaming experience Reason to avoid Heavier at 2.3kg, less ideal for frequent commuting Battery life is limited to around 4–5 hours under heavy load

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say this laptop excels in display, performance, and overall build quality. One praised its normal heating and fast speeds, while another highlighted good heat management, gaming capability, and future upgrade options. Battery drains on turbo mode, and sound and display quality are moderate but satisfactory.

Why choose this product? Choose the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 if you want a high-performance laptop for gaming, content creation, or multitasking. Its Ryzen 7 CPU, RTX 3050 GPU, 144Hz display, and durable design offer smooth, immersive experiences for both work and play.

Are the latest launched laptops worth upgrading to? Yes, if your current laptop is slowing down, has poor battery life, or struggles with multitasking, upgrading makes sense. New launches come with faster processors, improved RAM options, better thermals, updated graphics and AI-driven features. You also get brighter displays, slimmer designs and more reliable performance, which help boost productivity and overall user experience.

How do I choose the right new laptop for my needs? Start by identifying your purpose work, gaming, studying or everyday use. Then check processor generation, RAM, storage type, battery life and screen quality. New laptops often feature the latest-gen Intel or AMD chips, fast SSDs and lightweight builds. Choose a model that balances performance, portability and budget while offering features that match your daily workload.

Are the newest laptops better for battery life? Most new launches come with improved processors that consume less power, resulting in longer battery life. Slimmer designs also use efficient components like LPDDR5 RAM and better thermal systems. While battery performance varies by brand and usage, the latest laptops generally offer more screen-on time and charge faster, making them ideal for work and travel.

Factors to consider while buying the recently launched laptops Check the latest processor generation for better speed and efficiency.

Ensure at least 8GB–16GB RAM for smooth multitasking.

Prefer SSD storage for faster boot and app loading.

Look for good battery backup based on your daily routine.

Review the display quality, brightness and colour accuracy. Top 3 features of the recently launched laptops

Recently launched laptops Screen Processor Memory Acer Professional 14 (Intel Core i7) 14-inch FHD Intel Core i7-1355U 32GB DDR4 HP ProBook 14 14-inch FHD IPS Intel Core i5-1335U 24GB DDR4 Acer Professional 14 (AMD Ryzen 5) 14-inch IPS FHD HDR AMD Ryzen 5 7430U 16GB DDR4 Primebook 2 Max 2025 15.6-inch Full HD IPS MediaTek Helio G99 8GB LPDDR4X Dell Vostro 3530 15.6-inch FHD, 120Hz, 250 nits Intel Core i5-1334U (13th Gen) 16GB DDR4 Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS 12GB DDR5 HP 15 15.6-inch FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge Intel Core i5-1334U (13th Gen) 16GB DDR4 ASUS TUF Gaming A15 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz, Anti-Glare AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS 16GB DDR5

