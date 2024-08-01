Reddit CEO Steve Huffman ends free data scraping, demands payment from Microsoft and other tech giants: Report
Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has ended free data scraping, demanding payment from tech giants like Microsoft for access to Reddit’s data. With Google complying, Bing is accused of using Reddit's data without consent.
Tech giant Microsoft is facing new challenges as Reddit CEO Steve Huffman announces an end to free data scraping on the platform. In recent lucrative agreements with Google and OpenAI, Huffman is demanding that Microsoft and other tech companies also pay to access Reddit’s data, reported The Verge.