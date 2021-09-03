Redmi India has launched the Redmi 10 Prime in India. The device is a rebranded version of the Redmi 10 which is available in other markets. However, Redmi has made some changes to the phone.

Redmi 10 Prime is priced at ₹12,499 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB memory is priced at ₹14,499.

Redmi 10 Prime will be available via Amazon, Mi Home, Mi Studio and other retail outlets from 7 September. The device will be available in Astral White, Phantom Black and Bifrost Blue.

Redmi 10 Prime is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The phone also gets virtual RAM to help with multi-tasking.

The device gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ display which supports up to 90Hz refresh rate. The device gets an adaptive refresh rate which reduces frequency up to 45Hz in order to save battery when not in use.

The phone gets a quad camera setup. The primary lens comes with a 50 MP unit. Additionally, the Redmi device gets an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front facing camera is an 8MP unit.

The device comes with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The device comes with a 6000mAh battery which also supports reverse charging. The phone can be charged at 18W charging speed.

Redmi also launched its new TWS earbuds the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro. The new earbuds have been priced at ₹2,999. The sale of the earbuds will begin on 9 September at 12 PM. The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro will be available via mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home and other offline stores. Buyers can get the Earbuds 3 Pro in three colours: Blue, Pink and White.

