Smartphone brand Xiaomi has reduced the price of Redmi 11 Prime 5G in India. The handset has got a price cut of ₹1,000. Redmi 11 Prime 5G smartphone was launched in September earlier this year. It is offered in two different models. The base variant packs 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It was launched with a price tag of ₹13,999. After the price cut, it can be purchased at ₹12,999.

Similarly, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model was priced at ₹15,999 during the launch. After getting a price cut of ₹1,000, the device now costs ₹14,999.

The new price of the smartphone are already reflecting on Mi.com. It can also be purchased at new price from Amazon India website. The handset is offered in three different colours – Meadow Green, Chrome Silver and Thunder Black.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G specifications

Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a resolution 2408 x 1080 pixels. The screen has a refresh rate of 90Hz and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the top for protection.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Redmi 11 Prime 5G offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The handset runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 operating system.

For camera duties, the smartphone gets a dual camera system at the back. The rear camera setup consists of a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/24 aperture. For selfies, the phone has an 8MP camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The smartphone offers both side fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock for security and authentication. Connectivity features on the phone include 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi Protocol: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 5G among others. Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic compass and IR Blaster are sensors available on Redmi 11 Prime 5G.