Redmi 11 Prime 5G gets cheaper: Here’s the new price

Smartphone brand Xiaomi has reduced the price of Redmi 11 Prime 5G in India. The handset has got a price cut of ₹1,000. Redmi 11 Prime 5G smartphone was launched in September earlier this year. It is offered in two different models. The base variant packs 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It was launched with a price tag of ₹13,999. After the price cut, it can be purchased at ₹12,999.

