Redmi 11 Prime to launch in India soon: Know launch date, key specifications

Redmi has tweeted confirming the September 6, 2022 as the launch of the Redmi 11 Prime. Additionally, an Amazon microsite for this device confirms that it packs a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It houses a 50MP triple rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery.
The Chinese smartphone giant, Redmi is all set to launch its Redmi 11 Prime 5G on September 06, 2022. Moreover, the smartphone brand has now revealed that the Redmi Prime 11, a 4G smartphone would be launched along with Redmi 11 Prime 5G.
A microsite has gone live on Amazon mentioning several key specifications of this upcoming Redmi handset. The device would be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and sports a water-drop style notch on the front. It houses a rear triple camera setup. Although the smartphone brand has not revealed anything about the price of the handset.
The Xiaomi-owned Chinese brand has also provided the details about the design of the Redmi 11 Prime. This phone is depicted to sport a water-drop style notch at the front. It appears to have a textured back panel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security authentication.
Moreover, the smartphone houses a rectangular camera module at the top left corner of the rear panel which includes a triple rear camera setup and LED flash. Reportedly, this handset would come in three colours which are Green, Purple, and Black.
Similarly, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G would also enter the Indian markets on September 06, 2022. This dual-SIM 5G model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone will have a 50MP dual back camera setup and a water-drop notch for selfie cameras. The revealed images of this mobile suggested that it will come in at least Green and Purple colour variants.
To recall, the Chinese smartphone giant has also recently launched its Redmi Note 11SE in India. This smartphone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display supporting DCI-P3 colour gamut. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, coupled with Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and features a 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage.
