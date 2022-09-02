Redmi 11 Prime to launch in India soon: Know launch date, key specifications

Similarly, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G would also enter the Indian markets on September 06, 2022. This dual-SIM 5G model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone will have a 50MP dual back camera setup and a water-drop notch for selfie cameras. The revealed images of this mobile suggested that it will come in at least Green and Purple colour variants.

