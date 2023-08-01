Xiaomi India has unveiled two new Redmi phones in the country today. The smartphone maker has launched Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 4G in the entry-level phone category. Both the handsets share similar features, except the processor. While the Redmi 12 4G runs on MediaTek Helio G88, the Redmi 12 5G is powered by a Qualcomm processor.

Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12 4G price and availability

The Redmi 12 4G comes with a starting price of ₹8,999. It’s base model packs 4GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. Another variant has 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at ₹10,499. It will be available via Flipkart from August 4 onwards.

The 5G model, on the other hand is priced at ₹10,99 onwards. It is offered in three variants – 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The 6GB and 8GB RAM models of Redmi 12 5G costs ₹12,499 and ₹14,499, respectively. It will be available via Amazon India website.

Both Redmi 12 4G and Redmi 12 5G will be available in Jade Black, Pastel Blue and Moonstone Silver colour variants. They can also be purchased via mi.com and Xiaomi retail stores across India.

Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12 4G specifications

As mentioned above, both the handsets come with almost similar specifications, except the processor. Redmi 12 5G comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and the Redmi 12 4G is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 12nm SoC.

The smartphones are equipped with a 6.79-inch FHD+ 90Hz LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. To perform camera duties, both Redmi 12 4G and Redmi 12 5G sport a 50MP dual camera on the back.

There is an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Both devices are backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.