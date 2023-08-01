Redmi 12 4G and Redmi 12 5G debut with 50MP dual camera: Price, offers and other details to know1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 06:59 PM IST
Xiaomi India launches Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 4G with similar features, different processors; prices start at ₹8,999.
Xiaomi India has unveiled two new Redmi phones in the country today. The smartphone maker has launched Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 4G in the entry-level phone category. Both the handsets share similar features, except the processor. While the Redmi 12 4G runs on MediaTek Helio G88, the Redmi 12 5G is powered by a Qualcomm processor.
