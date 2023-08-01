The 5G model, on the other hand is priced at ₹10,99 onwards. It is offered in three variants – 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The 6GB and 8GB RAM models of Redmi 12 5G costs ₹12,499 and ₹14,499, respectively. It will be available via Amazon India website.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}