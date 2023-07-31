Smartphone brand Xiaomi has announced to launch another 5G phone in India tomorrow. The company will unveil Redmi 12 5G in the country on August 1. The Redmi 12 5G is expected to be a budget category phone which may come with a starting price of ₹9,999.

Xiaomi India has already created a webpage of the upcoming phone. The page reveals some of the features of the upcoming phone. According to it, the Redmi 12 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. It will feature a flagship design offering Moonstone Silver with Rainbow hues. Redmi 12 5G smartphone will feature crystal glass design.

According to the page, the handset will be equipped with triple camera sensors on the back paired with an LED sensor. It will have a 50MP primary camera with film filters. The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It will have a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera

Redmi 12 5G expected features

Redmi 12 5G is said to come with a big 6.79-inch FHD+ display having a high refresh rate of 90Hz and 1080 X 2400 pixels resolution. The handset is said to come powered by Snapdragon 5G processor paired with the Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU.

Redmi 12 5G is said to run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 skin out of the box. The operating system is said to have an intuitive and user-friendly interface that brings improved privacy features, enhanced performance, and a host of customization options for a tailored user experience.

The 50MP main camera on the back is rumoured to be coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there could be an 8MP selfie shooter for selfie and video calls.

Redmi 12 5G expected price

The Redmi 12 5G is rumoured to come in two models. These may include 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. According to tipster Abishek Yadav, the 6GB RAM variant may cost ₹9,999, while the 8GB RAM model could be priced at ₹13,999.