Redmi 12 5G launch tomorrow: Here’s what we know so far1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 11:07 AM IST
Redmi 12 5G is expected to be a budget category phone. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile chipset
Smartphone brand Xiaomi has announced to launch another 5G phone in India tomorrow. The company will unveil Redmi 12 5G in the country on August 1. The Redmi 12 5G is expected to be a budget category phone which may come with a starting price of ₹9,999.
