Redmi 12 5G price leaked ahead of August 1 launch, may come with a price tag of ₹9,999

Smartphone brand Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Redmi 12 5G phone in India on August 1. The company has created a dedicated website of the upcoming handset that gives a quick glimpse. Ahead of the launch, alleged storage models and price of the Redmi 12 5G phone have leaked online.

Tipster Abishek Yadav says that Redmi 12 5G could be offered in two models. These may include 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. According to him, the 6GB RAM variant may cost ₹9,999, while the 8GB RAM model could be priced at ₹13,999.

As mentioned above, Redmi 12 5G product page has already been listed on Xiaomi India website. According to the page, the handset will be equipped with triple camera sensors on the back paired with an LED sensor. It will have a 50MP primary camera with film filters.

Redmi 12 5G smartphone will feature crystal glass design with rainbow hues. The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. .It will have a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera

Redmi 12 5G expected features

The Redmi 12 5G is said to come with a massive 6.79-inch FHD+ display having a high refresh rate of 90Hz and 1080 X 2400 pixels resolution. The handset is said to come powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor paired with the Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU.

Redmi 12 5G is said to run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 skin out of the box. The operating system is said to have an intuitive and user-friendly interface that brings improved privacy features, enhanced performance, and a host of customization options for a tailored user experience.

The 50MP main camera on the back is rumoured to be coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there could be an 8MP selfie shooter for selfie and video calls.