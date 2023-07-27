Redmi 12 5G price leaked ahead of August 1 launch, may come with a price tag of ₹9,999

Redmi 12 5G price leaked ahead of August 1 launch, may come with a price tag of ₹9,9991 min read 27 Jul 2023, 05:15 PM IST
Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi 12 5G phone in India on August 1. The phone is expected to come in two models with different storage options and prices. It will feature a triple camera setup, and may have a 6.79-inch FHD+ display.
Smartphone brand Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Redmi 12 5G phone in India on August 1. The company has created a dedicated website of the upcoming handset that gives a quick glimpse. Ahead of the launch, alleged storage models and price of the Redmi 12 5G phone have leaked online.
