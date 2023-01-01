Smartphone brand Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 12 series in India. Ahead of the launch, the company has announced an entry-level phone in the home country. It has launched the Redmi 12C in China. The smartphone comes with a 6.71-inch HD+ screen and a 5,000mAh battery. Here’s everything you need to know about the phone

Redmi 12C price

Redmi 12C is offered in three different RAM and storage models. The phone’s base variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is priced at CNY699 which roughly translates to ₹8,385.

Other models of the smartphone are 4GB RAM+128GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. These come with a price tag of CNY 799 and CNY 899 that roughly translates to ₹9,585 and ₹10,785, respectively. It will go on sale in China starting today via the company’s official website. There are no details about the phone’s launch in other countries.

Redmi 12C features and specifications

The Redmi 12C comes with a 6.71-inch HD+ display with 1650x720 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features a non-slip texture on the back with diagonal stripes. For security, it is equipped with a fingerprint scanner on the back.

The handset comes powered by Helio G85 octa-core processor with Mali-G52 MP2 GPU. It comes with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and offers up to 128GB internal storage capacity. The phone has a microSD card slot to expand the storage capacity up to 512GB.

To perform camera duties, Redmi 12C features dual camera setup at the back. There is a 50MP primary camera paired with another camera sensor. Features include portrait mode, time-lapse photography and night scene mode.

For selfies, the smartphone has a 5MP camera at the front. Redmi 12C runs on MIUI 13 custom operating system based on Android 12. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with a standard 5V2A charger. Connectivity features include a microUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G network and a microSD card slot.