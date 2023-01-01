Redmi 12C debuts with 5,000mAh battery and 50MP camera: Details2 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 04:01 PM IST
- Redmi 12C's base variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is priced at CNY699 which roughly translates to ₹8,385.
Smartphone brand Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 12 series in India. Ahead of the launch, the company has announced an entry-level phone in the home country. It has launched the Redmi 12C in China. The smartphone comes with a 6.71-inch HD+ screen and a 5,000mAh battery. Here’s everything you need to know about the phone