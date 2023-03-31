Redmi 12C vs Moto G13 comparison. Which budget smartphone to buy?3 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 11:13 AM IST
Here is a quick comparison between both the budget friendly smartphones, Moto G13 and Xiaomi 12C.
The recently-launched Moto G13 by Motorola, a Lenovo-owned company, is the latest addition to the G-series of smartphones in the Indian market. This budget-friendly phone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, making it a reliable option for budget-conscious consumers.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×