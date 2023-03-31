The recently-launched Moto G13 by Motorola, a Lenovo-owned company, is the latest addition to the G-series of smartphones in the Indian market. This budget-friendly phone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, making it a reliable option for budget-conscious consumers.

In the same price range, Xiaomi has also launched its Redmi 12C, which also runs on the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Here is a quick comparison between both the budget friendly smartphones.

Redmi 12C vs Moto G13: Price and availability

Xiaomi's Redmi 12C is available in two variants, with the base model priced at Rs. 8,999, providing 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The higher-end version, which has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, costs Rs. 10,999. It comes in four colour options: Matte Black, Mint Green, Royal Blue, and Lavender Purple. Customers can purchase the Redmi 12C from Flipkart, Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail outlets starting from April 6 at 12 PM. Xiaomi is offering a bank discount of Rs. 500 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 500 for old Xiaomi devices.

On the other hand, the Moto G13 is available in a single storage configuration of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, priced at Rs. 9,999 in India. It will be available for purchase starting April 5 through select retail stores and Flipkart. The phone comes in two colour options - Lavender Blue and Matte Charcoal.

Redmi 12C vs Moto G13: Processor, display

The Redmi 12C is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13. It boasts a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1,600×720 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The front camera is housed in a water drop notch, and the display has an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage capacity can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card slot. Additionally, the Virtual RAM feature expands the RAM by an extra 5GB.

On the other hand, the Moto G13 is a dual-nano SIM phone with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600) LCD display that has a refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display is protected by Panda glass. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with an integrated Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The Moto G13 runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box and has an IP52 rating for protection against water and dust.

Redmi 12C vs Moto G13: Camera, battery

The Redmi 12C boasts a dual camera setup at the back, consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera positioned in the waterdrop notch. The phone is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W wired charging.

On the other hand, the Moto G13 features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. The 8-megapixel front camera with an aperture of f/2.0 is located in a centrally aligned punch-hole cutout at the top of the display. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

View Full Image Moto G13 runs on Android 13 out of the box. (Motorola)

Redmi 12C vs Moto G13: Other features and specifications

The Redmi 12C supports various connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a micro-USB port. It is equipped with sensors such as an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and accelerometer. With dimensions of 168.76mm x 76.41mm x 8.77mm, the phone weighs 192 grams. Additionally, it has an IP52 rating for protection against water splashes, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

On the other hand, the Moto G13 provides 4G and 5G connectivity, along with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. It features a dedicated microSD card slot, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Measuring 162.7mm x 74.66mm x 8.19mm in size, the smartphone weighs 170 grams.