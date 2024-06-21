Redmi 13 5G India launch confirmed: Expected specs, price and everything we know so far
Redmi 13 5G by Xiaomi to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, 5,030 mAh battery, and glass sandwich design with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
Xiaomi has officially confirmed that its latest budget smartphone, the Redmi 13 5G, will launch in India on 9 July at 12 noon. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed a number of key specifications about the device, including the processor, battery, charging capabilities and more.