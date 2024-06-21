Xiaomi has officially confirmed that its latest budget smartphone, the Redmi 13 5G, will launch in India on 9 July at 12 noon. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed a number of key specifications about the device, including the processor, battery, charging capabilities and more.

Redmi 13 5G specifications:

Xiaomi has revealed the launch date for the Redmi 13 5G via an Amazon microsite first spotted by Gizmochina. The microsite also revealed the design and other key details of the upcoming budget smartphone.

Like its predecessor, the Redmi 13 5G is confirmed to be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. It will house a 5,030 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

The teaser images reveal that the Redmi 13 5G will come with a glass sandwich design and the front of the device will also come with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Redmi 13C will boot with its latest HyperOS pre-installed.

Redmi 13 5G expected India price:

While we don't yet have any official pricing from Xiaomi regarding the Redmi 13 5G's India price, a look at the price of its predecessor, the Redmi 12 5G, should give us a fair idea of the overall price range.

The Redmi 12 5G was launched in India at a price of ₹11,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant was priced at ₹12,499 and the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant was priced at ₹14,999.

Given that the Redmi 13 5G will come with the same processor as its predecessor, the phone may still retain the earlier price tag or come with minor price changes. However, it's all speculation at the moment and we'll have to wait for the official pricing confirmation on July 9.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!