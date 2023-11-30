comScore
Redmi 13C 5G with 50MP camera set to debut in India on Dec 6: Check expected features, pricing and more

Redmi confirms the launch of its Redmi 13C 5G smartphone in India on December 6. The phone will be the first in Redmi's budget-friendly 'C' series to have 5G support.

Redmi 13C 5G will be launched in India on December 6
Redmi 13C 5G will be launched in India on December 6

Budget smartphone maker Redmi is all set to launch its Redmi 13C 5G smartphone in India with a focus on the 10,000 smartphone segment. The Redmi 13C 5G will be a successor to the already popular Redmi 12C, which was launched in March this year.

Also Read: Redmi K70 series to launch on November 29: Check expected features, color options and more

The Redmi 13C made its debut in Nigeria earlier this year and is all set to be launched in India on December 6, Redmi confirmed in a social media post. Redmi's post notes that the Redmi 13C will be a 5G phone, making it the first phone in the company's 'C' series of smartphones to come with support for 5G.

Meanwhile, according to the Amazon listing of the Redmi 13C 5G, the smartphone will have a 50 MP primary camera and will be offered in two colours: Stardust Black and Star Shine Green.

Redmi 13C 5G expected features: 

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Redmi 13C could come with a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels, a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The smartphone is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with a Mali G52 GPU and could be available in three storage variants - 4GB RAM/128GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.

If the Nigerian launch of the Redmi 13C is anything to go by, the smartphone could run on Xiaomi's custom Android skin MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and feature a dual rear camera setup. The Redmi 13C is expected to come with a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and an 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture to cater to users' selfie and video calling needs.

Redmi 13C pricing: 

Converting the Nigerian price of the Redmi 13C into rupees, the Redmi 13C with 4GB RAM should start at around the 10,000 mark, while the 8GB RAM variant should launch at around the 11,000 mark.

 

Updated: 30 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST
