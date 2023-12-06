Chinese smartphone maker Redmi has announced the latest iterations of its 'C' series of phones in India with the new Redmi 13C and Redmi 13C 5G smartphones. Pricing of the new 'C' series smartphones starts at ₹7,999 and goes up to ₹13,499 for the top-end variant.

Redmi 13C specifications:

The Redmi 13C sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 600 x 720 pixels with 90Hz refresh rate and 450 nits of peak brightness.The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with a Mali-G57 MP2 GPU to handle the graphics-intensive requirements. The budget smartphone comes with up to 8GB of RAM along with support for 8GB of virtual RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via the micro-SD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 13C comes with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens and another 2MP lens. The smartphone also comes with a 5MP front-facing camera to cater to the selfie and video calling needs of users.

The budget smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that can be fast charged via an 18W charger. However, the phone only comes with a 10W charger in the box.

Redmi 13C 5G specifications:

The Redmi 13C 5G has the same 6.74-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, but with a higher peak brightness of 600 nits.

In addition, the relatively cheaper version is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks.

The Redmi 13C 5G is available in three colour options - Startrail Black, Startrail Silver and Startrail Green.

Launch offers and pricing:

The Redmi 13C is priced at ₹7,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹8,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹10,499 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Additionally, the Redmi 13C 5G is priced at ₹9,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹11,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹13,499 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

The smartphones can be purchased through Mi.com, Xiaomi Retail and Amazon with an additional discount of ₹1,000 on ICICI Bank cards.The Redmi 13C will go on sale on 12 December 12 at 12pm, while the Redmi 13C 5G will be available from December 16.

