Redmi 13C, Redmi 13C 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, launch offers and more
The Redmi 13C and Redmi 13C 5G have been launched in India with a starting price of ₹7,999 going all the way up to ₹13,499. The smartphones are the latest iteration in the Redmi ‘C’ series lineup.
Chinese smartphone maker Redmi has announced the latest iterations of its 'C' series of phones in India with the new Redmi 13C and Redmi 13C 5G smartphones. Pricing of the new 'C' series smartphones starts at ₹7,999 and goes up to ₹13,499 for the top-end variant.
