Redmi 13C renders leaked: 50MP camera, waterdrop notch, colour options and more

Redmi had launched its budget smartphone Redmi 12C in China in December last year, and the phone was later launched in India in March 2023. Now, Xiaomi is looking to launch the Redmi 12C successor ahead of the global launch of the Redmi 13 series by the end of this year, reported MySmartPrice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the renders of the Redmi 13C obtained by MySmartPrice, the budget smartphone is expected to feature a water drop-shaped notch design on the front. It also reveals that the smartphone could sport a 50MP rear camera, while the power and volume buttons could be located on the right side of the device. The Redmi 13C is likely to have a speaker grille, charging port and microphone on the bottom, while the top of the device could feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, the Redmi 13C is expected to be available in 3 colour options - light green, black and blue. More details about the specifications of the Redmi 13C are yet to be revealed, but the smartphone could feature similar specs to its predecessor.

The Redmi 12C smartphone has a 6.71-inch HD+ screen with 500 nits of peak brightness. The display has a 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor and runs on MIUI 13 based on the Android 12 operating system.

The Redmi 12C is available in two RAM models. The base model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is priced at ₹8,999. Another variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and carries a price tag of ₹10,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!