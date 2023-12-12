The new Redmi 13C 4G smartphone powered by the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset will go on sale today, giving tough competition to the sub- ₹10,000 budget smartphones. The smartphone was unveiled at a launch event last week after being launched in some other global markets under the Poco branding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Redmi 13C specifications: The Redmi 13C sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 600 x 720 pixels with 90Hz refresh rate and 450 nits of peak brightness.The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with a Mali-G57 MP2 GPU to handle the graphics-intensive requirements. The budget smartphone comes with up to 8GB of RAM along with support for 8GB of virtual RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via the micro-SD card slot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of optics, the Redmi 13C comes with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens and another 2MP lens. The smartphone also comes with a 5MP front-facing camera to cater to the selfie and video calling needs of users.

The budget smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that can be fast charged via an 18W charger. However, the phone only comes with a 10W charger in the box.

Redmi 13C: When and where to buy? The Redmi 13C 5G will go on sale in the Indian market at 12 noon today and can be purchased via Mi.com, Xiaomi Retail and Amazon. The Redmi 13C is priced at ₹7,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹8,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs10,499 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Additionally, users can avail a discount of ₹1,000 using ICICI Bank Credit Card or EMI transactions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When will Redmi 13C 5G go on sale? The Redmi 13C 5G will go on sale on December 16 at 12 noon on the same 3 platforms. The smartphone is priced at ₹9,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹11,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹13,499 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

