Xiaomi's Redmi 14C, priced from ₹ 9,999, features a 6.88-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, and a 5160mAh battery with fast charging. It is available in three colors and offers expandable storage.

Xiaomi has launched a new budget smartphone in India under the 'C' moniker, the Redmi 14C. The new smartphone comes with 120Hz HD+ display, 18W fast charging, IP52 rating and side mounted fingerprint scanner.

Redmi 14C specifications: Redmi 14C features a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits of peak brightness.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and is paired with the Adreno 613GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. It features 4/6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64/128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, with the option to expand the storage by up to 1TB with the microSD card slot.

The Redmi 14C runs on Android 14C based on Xiaomi's HyperOS. It is packed with a 5160mAh battery with support for 18W of fast charging.

The phone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a single bottom firing speaker with support for up to 150% super volume, a side mounted fingerprint scanner and IP52 rating for splash and dust resistance.

Redmi 14C 5G price: Redmi 14C 5G is available in 3 colour variants in India: Stargaze Black, Starlight Blue and Stardust Purple. It starts at a price of ₹9,999 for 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, ₹10,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage model and ₹11,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.