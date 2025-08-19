Redmi 15 5G vs Poco M7 Plus 5G: Price, display, camera, battery, features and more compared

India’s budget smartphone market has gained two new contenders this month, with Xiaomi’s Redmi brand and Poco going head-to-head. Both the Redmi 15 5G, launched on Tuesday, and the recently unveiled Poco M7 Plus 5G promise large batteries, smooth displays and AI-driven features, all within a sub- ₹17,000 price range.

Redmi 15 5G vs Poco M7 Plus 5G: Pricing and availability

The Redmi 15 5G starts at ₹14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, going up to ₹16,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. It will be available from 28 August via Amazon, Xiaomi’s official website and offline retailers. Buyers can choose between Frosted White, Midnight Black and Sandy Purple finishes.

The Poco M7 Plus 5G undercuts its rival slightly, with prices beginning at ₹13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and ₹14,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version. It went on sale from 19 August through Flipkart, in Aqua Blue, Carbon Black and Chrome Silver shades.

Redmi 15 5G vs Poco M7 Plus 5G: Display and performance

Both smartphones share strikingly similar specifications on paper. Each sports a 6.9-inch Full HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 288Hz touch sampling rate and up to 850 nits peak brightness. They also carry triple TÜV Rheinland certifications aimed at reducing eye strain.

At the heart of both handsets is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Storage differs slightly: while Redmi offers up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage across its line-up, Poco caps its higher-end configuration at 128GB. Both run on Android 15 with HyperOS 2.0 and come with a promise of two years of major OS updates and four years of security patches.

Redmi 15 5G vs Poco M7 Plus 5G: Cameras

The Redmi 15 5G features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with AI enhancements such as AI Sky, AI Beauty and AI Erase. On the front, it carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

In comparison, the Poco M7 Plus 5G offers a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a secondary camera. It also houses an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30fps.

Redmi 15 5G vs Poco M7 Plus 5G: Battery and charging

Both smartphones pack a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, offering 33W fast charging and 18W reverse wired charging to top up other devices.

Redmi 15 5G vs Poco M7 Plus 5G: Additional features

Redmi’s offering brings a few extras to the table, including Dolby-certified speakers, Google’s Gemini integration, and support for Circle to Search. Both phones come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, and the brand’s signature IR blaster on the Redmi 15 5G.

Redmi 15 5G vs Poco M7 Plus 5G: Verdict

With nearly identical specifications, the Redmi 15 5G and Poco M7 Plus 5G reflect how aggressively brands are competing in India’s affordable segment. While Poco is betting on a slightly lower entry price, Redmi offers more storage options, enhanced AI features and Dolby-tuned audio.