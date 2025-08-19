Redmi 15 5G with 6.9-inch FHD+ display, 7,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and all you need to know

Redmi 15 5G comes with a 6.9 inch FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate, 7,000mAh battery and Hyper OS 2.0 onboard. The phone starts at a price of 14,999 and will go on sale on Amazon from 28th August onwards.

Aman Gupta
Updated19 Aug 2025, 01:07 PM IST
Redmi 15 5G starts at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14,999 in India
Redmi 15 5G starts at a price of ₹14,999 in India(Aman Gupta/Mint)

Redmi has launched its latest budget device in the Indian market, the Redmi 15 5G with the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, 144Hz FHD+ display, 7,000mAh battery, 50MP primary shooter and an IP64 rating. The new device comes in the sub- 20,000 price bracket and will compete against the likes of iQOO Z10R and Infinix Note 50s.

You may be interested in

Redmi 15 5G

Redmi 15 5G

  • CheckMidnight Black
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check128GB Storage

₹17999

Check Details

Discount

24% OFF

Samsung Galaxy M36

Samsung Galaxy M36

  • CheckOrange Haze
  • Check6 GB / 8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹17499

₹22999

Get This

Discount

25% OFF

Oppo K13

Oppo K13

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.67 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹17345

₹22999

Get This

Discount

18% OFF

OPPO A5 Pro

OPPO A5 Pro

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.67 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹17998

₹21999

Get This

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G

  • Check6GB (expandable with up to 6GB virtual RAM)
  • Check128 GB Storage
  • Check6.67-inch Display Size

₹17499

Check Details

Discount

19% OFF

Samsung Galaxy A16

Samsung Galaxy A16

  • CheckGold
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹17499

₹21499

Get This

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14

  • CheckTitan Black
  • Check6 GB / 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage

₹18999

Check Details

Redmi 15C 5G

Redmi 15C 5G

  • CheckGrey
  • Check3GB/8GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage

₹12990

Check Details

Discount

24% OFF

Vivo T4 Lite

Vivo T4 Lite

  • CheckPrism Blue
  • Check4 GB / 6 GB / 8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹10695

₹13999

Get This

Discount

24% OFF

Oppo k13x

Oppo k13x

  • CheckMidnight Violet
  • Check4 GB /6 GB / 8GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹12863

₹16999

Get This

Discount

23% OFF

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G

  • CheckCrystal Purple
  • Check4 GB/6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹11499

₹14999

Get This

OPPO K12x

OPPO K12x

  • CheckMidnight Violet
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage

₹12999

Check Details

Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G

Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G

  • CheckBlack Diamond
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage

₹13999

Check Details

Realme C65

Realme C65

  • CheckPurple Nebula
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹11949

Get This

Find more mobilesArrow Icon
Also Read | Vivo T4 Pro confirmed to launch in India soon: Expected price, specs and more

Redmi 15 5G price:

Redmi 15 5G is priced at 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, 15,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model and 16,999 for the top-end 8GB RAM/256GB model.

The phone comes in three colour variants: Midnight Black, Frosted Black and Sandy Purple. It will be available to buy on Mi.com, Amazon and offline stores from 28th August onwards.

 

Also Read | POCO M7 Plus 5G vs Vivo T4x 5G: The budget 5G phone face-off you can’t miss!

Redmi 15 specifications:

Redmi 15 features a 6.9-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 144Hz adaptive refresh rate and 288Hz touch sampling rate. The phone comes with a typical peak brightness of 700 nits and 850 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). It comes with an IP64 dust and water resistance rating, meaning the phone can sustain water splashes and light rainfall but not full submersion under water.

On the performance end, the Redmi 15 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor based on the 6nm process and Adreno 619 GPU. It comes with support for 6/8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is also support for up to 1TB of storage expansion via the microSD card slot.

The new device comes running on the HyperOS 2.0 UI based on Android 15 and Redmi is promising 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches. It packs a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging and 18W reverse wired charging.

On the optics front, the phone comes with a 50MP primary shooter, a depth sensor, and an LED flash on the back. The front of the device holds an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for unlocking the device and an IR sensor for controlling appliances. There is a single bottom-firing speaker for audio output with Dolby certification.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsRedmi 15 5G with 6.9-inch FHD+ display, 7,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and all you need to know
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.