Redmi 15 5G with 6.9-inch FHD+ display, 7,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and all you need to know

Redmi has launched its latest budget device in the Indian market, the Redmi 15 5G with the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, 144Hz FHD+ display, 7,000mAh battery, 50MP primary shooter and an IP64 rating. The new device comes in the sub- ₹20,000 price bracket and will compete against the likes of iQOO Z10R and Infinix Note 50s.

Redmi 15 5G price: Redmi 15 5G is priced at ₹14,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹15,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model and ₹16,999 for the top-end 8GB RAM/256GB model.

The phone comes in three colour variants: Midnight Black, Frosted Black and Sandy Purple. It will be available to buy on Mi.com, Amazon and offline stores from 28th August onwards.

Redmi 15 specifications: Redmi 15 features a 6.9-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 144Hz adaptive refresh rate and 288Hz touch sampling rate. The phone comes with a typical peak brightness of 700 nits and 850 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). It comes with an IP64 dust and water resistance rating, meaning the phone can sustain water splashes and light rainfall but not full submersion under water.

On the performance end, the Redmi 15 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor based on the 6nm process and Adreno 619 GPU. It comes with support for 6/8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is also support for up to 1TB of storage expansion via the microSD card slot.

The new device comes running on the HyperOS 2.0 UI based on Android 15 and Redmi is promising 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches. It packs a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging and 18W reverse wired charging.

On the optics front, the phone comes with a 50MP primary shooter, a depth sensor, and an LED flash on the back. The front of the device holds an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.