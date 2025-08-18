Redmi 15 5G with 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC coming to India: All we know so far

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch the Redmi 15 5G smartphone in India on 19 August. Ahead of the release, the company has shared details about the device’s design, battery, and key specifications. The phone will be offered in three colour options: Frosted White, Sandy Purple, and Midnight Black.

Display and design The Redmi 15 5G is expected to feature a 6.9-inch Full HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen could carry multiple certifications, including TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian Friendly, which aim to reduce eye strain.

Performance and hardware Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. The device will come with up to 16 GB of RAM extension.

Expected camera features For photography, the Redmi 15 5G may include a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The front-facing camera will likely offer 8MP resolution. The device is expected to include features such as AI Erase, AI Sky, and classic film filters.

Battery and charging The smartphone will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, supporting 33W wired charging and 18W reverse charging. It is anticipated that the device will have estimated usage times, including 55.6 hours of Spotify streaming, 23.5 hours of YouTube playback, and 17.5 hours of Instagram Reel use. The device is reported to have IP64 certification for dust and water resistance, along with Dolby-certified audio.

The Redmi 15 5G will likely run on HyperOS based on Android 15 and is expected to receive two years of operating system updates and four years of security updates. Additional features will likely include Gemini integration and tools such as Circle to Search.