Redmi 15 5G with 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC coming to India: All we know so far

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi 15 5G smartphone in India on 19 August. It will feature a 6.9-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, and a 7000mAh battery.

Govind Choudhary
Updated18 Aug 2025, 09:25 PM IST
Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch the Redmi 15 5G smartphone in India on 19 August. Ahead of the release, the company has shared details about the device’s design, battery, and key specifications.
(Xiaomi India)

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch the Redmi 15 5G smartphone in India on 19 August. Ahead of the release, the company has shared details about the device’s design, battery, and key specifications. The phone will be offered in three colour options: Frosted White, Sandy Purple, and Midnight Black.

Display and design

The Redmi 15 5G is expected to feature a 6.9-inch Full HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen could carry multiple certifications, including TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian Friendly, which aim to reduce eye strain.

Performance and hardware

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. The device will come with up to 16 GB of RAM extension.

Expected camera features

For photography, the Redmi 15 5G may include a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The front-facing camera will likely offer 8MP resolution. The device is expected to include features such as AI Erase, AI Sky, and classic film filters.

Also Read | Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G gets 17% discount during Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025

Battery and charging

The smartphone will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, supporting 33W wired charging and 18W reverse charging. It is anticipated that the device will have estimated usage times, including 55.6 hours of Spotify streaming, 23.5 hours of YouTube playback, and 17.5 hours of Instagram Reel use. The device is reported to have IP64 certification for dust and water resistance, along with Dolby-certified audio.

The Redmi 15 5G will likely run on HyperOS based on Android 15 and is expected to receive two years of operating system updates and four years of security updates. Additional features will likely include Gemini integration and tools such as Circle to Search.

Overall, the Redmi 15 5G will combine a large display and substantial battery capacity. It will be available in three colourways and is scheduled for launch in India on 19 August.

