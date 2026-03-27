Redmi 15A 5G with 120Hz display and 6300mAh battery launched in India, price starts at ₹12,999

Xiaomi India has officially launched the latest variant in its budget-friendly Redmi 15 lineup. The new device, Redmi 15A 5G, comes with a massive 6,300mAh battery, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a familiar design.
Here is everything to know about the newly launched Redmi 15A 5G:
The Redmi 15A 5G starts at ₹12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB + 128GB model is priced at ₹14,499, while the top-end 6GB + 128GB variant will cost ₹16,499.
The latest Xiaomi device will be available to purchase starting April 3 via Flipkart, mi.com, and authorised Xiaomi retail stores. It will be available in three colour variants: Awesome Blue, Amaze Purple, and Ace Black.
Redmi 15A 5G comes with a large 6.9-inch display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits of brightness. The display comes with Wet Touch Technology 2.0 to ensure accurate responses even with damp hands and also features triple TÜV Rheinland certifications for reduced eye strain. It features an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for unlocking the device.
Under the hood, it is powered by the Unisoc T8300 and is paired with up to 4/6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64/128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is also support for storage expansion up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.
|Feature
|Redmi 15A 5G
|Display
|6.9-inch, up to 120Hz, 800 nits, Wet Touch Technology 2.0
|Processor
|Octa-core 5G processor
|RAM & Storage
|4GB/6GB RAM + 64GB/128GB Storage (Expandable up to 2TB)
|Rear Camera
|32MP AI Dual camera
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Battery & Charging
|6300mAh, 15W charging, 7.5W reverse charging
|Software
|Android 16 (HyperOS 3.0), 4 years OS updates
|Durability
|IP52 rating
For optics, the phone features a 32MP primary shooter and a depth sensor. On the front, it gets an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.
The latest Xiaomi smartphone packs a massive 6,300mAh battery with support for 15W charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging.
On the software front, the phone comes with Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box, with a promise of 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security updates.
The phone comes with a thickness of 8.15mm and weighs 210 grams. The Redmi 15A features support for 8 5G bands, Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and GLONASS
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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