Redmi 15A 5G with 120Hz display and 6300mAh battery launched in India, price starts at ₹12,999

Xiaomi India has officially launched the latest variant in its budget-friendly Redmi 15 lineup. The new device, Redmi 15A 5G, comes with a massive 6,300mAh battery, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a familiar design.

Here is everything to know about the newly launched Redmi 15A 5G:

Redmi 15A 5G price and availability The Redmi 15A 5G starts at ₹12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB + 128GB model is priced at ₹14,499, while the top-end 6GB + 128GB variant will cost ₹16,499.

The latest Xiaomi device will be available to purchase starting April 3 via Flipkart, mi.com, and authorised Xiaomi retail stores. It will be available in three colour variants: Awesome Blue, Amaze Purple, and Ace Black.

Redmi 15A 5G specifications Redmi 15A 5G comes with a large 6.9-inch display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits of brightness. The display comes with Wet Touch Technology 2.0 to ensure accurate responses even with damp hands and also features triple TÜV Rheinland certifications for reduced eye strain. It features an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for unlocking the device.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Unisoc T8300 and is paired with up to 4/6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64/128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is also support for storage expansion up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

Feature Redmi 15A 5G Display 6.9-inch, up to 120Hz, 800 nits, Wet Touch Technology 2.0 Processor Octa-core 5G processor RAM & Storage 4GB/6GB RAM + 64GB/128GB Storage (Expandable up to 2TB) Rear Camera 32MP AI Dual camera Front Camera 8MP Battery & Charging 6300mAh, 15W charging, 7.5W reverse charging Software Android 16 (HyperOS 3.0), 4 years OS updates Durability IP52 rating

For optics, the phone features a 32MP primary shooter and a depth sensor. On the front, it gets an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The latest Xiaomi smartphone packs a massive 6,300mAh battery with support for 15W charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging.

On the software front, the phone comes with Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box, with a promise of 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security updates.