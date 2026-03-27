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Redmi 15A 5G with 120Hz display and 6300mAh battery launched in India, price starts at ₹12,999

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 15A 5G in India with a 6,300mAh battery, 120Hz display, and support for various 5G bands. The phone starts at a price of 12,999 and will be available to buy from 3 April.

Aman Gupta
Updated27 Mar 2026, 12:52 PM IST
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Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 15A in India
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 15A in India
AI Quick Read

Xiaomi India has officially launched the latest variant in its budget-friendly Redmi 15 lineup. The new device, Redmi 15A 5G, comes with a massive 6,300mAh battery, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a familiar design.

Here is everything to know about the newly launched Redmi 15A 5G:

Redmi 15A 5G price and availability

The Redmi 15A 5G starts at 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB + 128GB model is priced at 14,499, while the top-end 6GB + 128GB variant will cost 16,499.

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The latest Xiaomi device will be available to purchase starting April 3 via Flipkart, mi.com, and authorised Xiaomi retail stores. It will be available in three colour variants: Awesome Blue, Amaze Purple, and Ace Black.

Redmi 15A 5G specifications

Redmi 15A 5G comes with a large 6.9-inch display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits of brightness. The display comes with Wet Touch Technology 2.0 to ensure accurate responses even with damp hands and also features triple TÜV Rheinland certifications for reduced eye strain. It features an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for unlocking the device.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Unisoc T8300 and is paired with up to 4/6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64/128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is also support for storage expansion up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

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FeatureRedmi 15A 5G
Display6.9-inch, up to 120Hz, 800 nits, Wet Touch Technology 2.0
ProcessorOcta-core 5G processor
RAM & Storage4GB/6GB RAM + 64GB/128GB Storage (Expandable up to 2TB)
Rear Camera32MP AI Dual camera
Front Camera8MP
Battery & Charging6300mAh, 15W charging, 7.5W reverse charging
SoftwareAndroid 16 (HyperOS 3.0), 4 years OS updates
DurabilityIP52 rating

For optics, the phone features a 32MP primary shooter and a depth sensor. On the front, it gets an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The latest Xiaomi smartphone packs a massive 6,300mAh battery with support for 15W charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging.

On the software front, the phone comes with Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box, with a promise of 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security updates.

The phone comes with a thickness of 8.15mm and weighs 210 grams. The Redmi 15A features support for 8 5G bands, Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and GLONASS

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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