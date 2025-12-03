Redmi 15C 5G with 6.9-inch display, 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and all you need to know

Redmi 15C has been launched in India with a 6.9-inch 120Hz display and runs on the latest HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.

Aman Gupta
Updated3 Dec 2025, 04:40 PM IST
Redmi 15C in Moonlight Blue colour
Redmi 15C in Moonlight Blue colour(Aman Gupta)

Xiaomi has refreshed its budget-friendly C-series in India with the launch of the Redmi 15C. The smartphone is the successor to the popular Redmi 14C launched last year and brings significant upgrades in the display and battery department. It will compete against the likes of Realme P4x, Infinix Hot 60i and Oppo K13 in the sub 15,000 price bracket.

You may be interested in

Redmi 15C 5G

Redmi 15C 5G

  • CheckGrey
  • Check4GB / 6GB RAM
  • Check128GB / 256GB Storage

₹12499

Check Details

Discount

20% OFF

Vivo Y19s 5G

Vivo Y19s 5G

  • Check4GB/6GB RAM
  • Check64GB/128GB Storage
  • Check6.74-inch Display Size
Amazon

₹11999

₹14999

Get This

Discount

11% OFF

Vivo T4 Lite

Vivo T4 Lite

  • CheckPrism Blue
  • Check4 GB / 6 GB / 8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹12498

₹13999

Get This

Oppo k13x

Oppo k13x

  • CheckMidnight Violet
  • Check4 GB /6 GB / 8GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹12980

Get This

Discount

10% OFF

Vivo T3 Lite

Vivo T3 Lite

  • CheckVibrant Green
  • Check4 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹12990

₹14499

Get This

Xiaomi Redmi 14C

Xiaomi Redmi 14C

  • CheckMidnight Black
  • Check4 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage

Check Details

Realme GT 8

Realme GT 8

  • CheckBlue
  • Check12GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage

₹52990

Check Details

Discount

8% OFF

Vivo X300 Pro 5G

Vivo X300 Pro 5G

  • CheckElite Black
  • Check16GB RAM
  • CheckNo Storage
Amazon

₹109999

₹119999

Get This

Discount

9% OFF

Vivo X300 5G

Vivo X300 5G

  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check512GB Storage
  • Check6.78 inch Display Size
Amazon

₹85999

₹93999

Get This

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage

₹23990

Check Details

Find more mobilesArrow Icon
Also Read | YouTube Recap is finally here but Indian users will have to wait a little longer

Redmi 15C price and colour variants:

The Redmi 15C is available in three colour options: Moonlight Blue, Dusk Purple, and Midnight Black. The device comes in 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and an 8GB+128GB storage variants.

The phone is priced at 12,499 for the base variant, 13,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 15,499 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The phone will be available to buy from Amazon, Mi.com and retail outlets from 11 December.

Redmi 15C specifications:

The Redmi 15C features a plastic back with a squiricle camera module and a waterdrop style notch on the front. The device weighs in at 211g and is 8.05mm thick despite having a big battery. It comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and also retains the 3.5mm audio jack.

The phone features a 6.9 inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a peak brithness of 810 nits. The phone also comes with TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian Friendly viewing.

Under the hood, the Redmi 15C is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and is paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The device also supports virtual RAM expansion up to 16GB.

On the software front, the Redmi 15C runs on the latest HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. The company has promised 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

As for optics, the Redmi 15C features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP front-facing camera with an f/2 aperture.

The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging (charger inclued in the box). Additionally, the phone also supports 10W of reverse wired charging.

​For connectivity, the Redmi 15C supports 5G (SA/NSA), 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and includes an IR Blaster. The audio experience is supported by a button-firing loud speaker with Dolby certification

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsRedmi 15C 5G with 6.9-inch display, 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and all you need to know
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.