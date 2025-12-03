Redmi 15C 5G with 6.9-inch display, 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and all you need to know

Xiaomi has refreshed its budget-friendly C-series in India with the launch of the Redmi 15C. The smartphone is the successor to the popular Redmi 14C launched last year and brings significant upgrades in the display and battery department. It will compete against the likes of Realme P4x, Infinix Hot 60i and Oppo K13 in the sub ₹15,000 price bracket.

Redmi 15C price and colour variants: The Redmi 15C is available in three colour options: Moonlight Blue, Dusk Purple, and Midnight Black. The device comes in 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and an 8GB+128GB storage variants.

The phone is priced at ₹12,499 for the base variant, ₹13,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹15,499 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The phone will be available to buy from Amazon, Mi.com and retail outlets from 11 December.

Redmi 15C specifications: The Redmi 15C features a plastic back with a squiricle camera module and a waterdrop style notch on the front. The device weighs in at 211g and is 8.05mm thick despite having a big battery. It comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and also retains the 3.5mm audio jack.

The phone features a 6.9 inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a peak brithness of 810 nits. The phone also comes with TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian Friendly viewing.

Under the hood, the Redmi 15C is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and is paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The device also supports virtual RAM expansion up to 16GB.

On the software front, the Redmi 15C runs on the latest HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. The company has promised 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

As for optics, the Redmi 15C features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP front-facing camera with an f/2 aperture.

The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging (charger inclued in the box). Additionally, the phone also supports 10W of reverse wired charging.