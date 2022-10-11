Redmi A1+ to debut in India on October 14: What we know so far

The upcoming Redmi A1+ is likely to be an upgraded version of Redmi A1 which debuted in September this year. Redmi A1 is an entry-level phone which comes with a price tag of ₹6,499. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor and runs on Android 12 Go Edition. Redmi A1 packs 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and is offered in three colour options- Black, Green and Blue. The handset is equipped with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 1600x720 pixel resolution. The screen is scratch resistant and has a peak brightness of 400 nits. To perform camera duties, the phone offers an 8MP dual AI camera and has a 5MP camera on the back. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10watt fast charging.