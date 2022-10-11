Redmi A1+ to debut in India on October 14: What we know so far

Redmi A1+ to debut in India on October 14: What we know so far2 min read . 03:31 PM IST
Redmi A1+ is set to make roads into the Indian market on October 14, the company has announced. “Your next favourite A1 smartphone is here! Presenting #RedmiA1Plus for all your smartphone needs plus some more. Unlimited Entertainment, Added Security, Picture Perfect Memories, A LOT MORE! Get #StylishBhiSecureBhi on 14.10.2022," reads a post from the official Twitter handle of Redmi India.
The company claims that Redmi A1+ is ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made for India’. The smartphone comes with the tagline ‘Stylish bhi, secure bhi’. Xiaomi has created a microsite of the upcoming phone that reveals some of the key specs and features of Redmi A1+. As per the phone’s webpage, it will be offered in three colour options- black, blue and green. The handset will feature a leather texture finish design.
The page shows a water-drop notch display with thin bezels on the side. Redmi A1+ will house a 5,000mAh battery and is teased to offer a clean Android 12 experience to its users. On the rear, the handset will be equipped with a dual camera setup for camera duties. The company has not revealed any details about the camera sensors yet.
The upcoming Redmi A1+ is likely to be an upgraded version of Redmi A1 which debuted in September this year. Redmi A1 is an entry-level phone which comes with a price tag of ₹6,499. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor and runs on Android 12 Go Edition. Redmi A1 packs 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and is offered in three colour options- Black, Green and Blue. The handset is equipped with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 1600x720 pixel resolution. The screen is scratch resistant and has a peak brightness of 400 nits. To perform camera duties, the phone offers an 8MP dual AI camera and has a 5MP camera on the back. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10watt fast charging.
