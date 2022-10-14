Redmi A1+ with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Details on specs, price, more

Redmi A1+ has been launched in India on Oct 14, 2022 as the latest affordable model by Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi. The all new 5G handset comes with a water drop style notch display and it is equipped with a Media Helio A22 processor. The Redmi A1+ is offered in three distinct colour options with a leather texture finish and has an AI- backed 8MP dual camera setup at the back. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The Redmi A1+ comes in two RAM and storage configurations with a maximum inbuilt storage of 32GB.
Price of Redmi A1+ in India
The Redmi A1+ starts at ₹6,999 for the base 2GB RAM with 32GB storage variant. The handset also comes in a 3GB RAM with 32GB ROM which is priced at ₹7,999. It is sold in Black, Light Green and Light Blue colour options. The handset will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores and Xiaomi’s retail partners starting October 17 at 12PM IST.
Recently, Xiaomi has also unveiled the Redmi A1 in India for ₹6,499 for the sole 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM model.
Specifications of Redmi A1+
This dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi A1+ runs on Android 12 and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600x700 pixels) display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate, 400 nits of peak brightness, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has 70 per cent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut and features a water drop-style notch. The new Redmi smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor, coupled with up to 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and IMG PowerVR GPU.