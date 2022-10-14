Redmi A1+ with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Details on specs, price, more

Redmi A1+ has been launched in India on Oct 14, 2022 as the latest affordable model by Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi. The all new 5G handset comes with a water drop style notch display and it is equipped with a Media Helio A22 processor. The Redmi A1+ is offered in three distinct colour options with a leather texture finish and has an AI- backed 8MP dual camera setup at the back. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The Redmi A1+ comes in two RAM and storage configurations with a maximum inbuilt storage of 32GB.

