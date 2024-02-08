Redmi has officially confirmed that its Redmi A3 smartphone will be launched in India on 14 February. Along with the release date, a number of key specifications of the Redmi A3 have been revealed via a dedicated landing page. The budget smartphone will feature a circular rear camera design and a dual rear camera setup.

Also Read | Xiaomi set to launch flagship Xiaomi 14 series globally on February 25, CEO Lei Jun confirms

The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the Redmi A3 will feature a 90Hz refresh rate display and come with up to 6GB of RAM along with support for 6GB of virtual RAM. The smartphone will feature a 5,000mAh battery that can be powered via a USB Type-C port.

Redmi A3 expected specifications:

According to a recent report by Fonearena, the Redmi A3 could feature a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 chipset based on a 12nm process, paired with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks.

The smartphone is likely to come with 4GB and 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM variants, along with 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, which could be expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot. The Redmi A3 could feature a dual-SIM setup and could run Android 13 Go Edition.

In terms of optics, the Redmi A3 could come with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter.

In terms of other specs, the Redmi A3 could come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, support for Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio and support for 10W fast charging.

The Redmi A3 is expected to be priced below the ₹10,000 mark and could challenge a number of recent budget launches from Realme, Motorola, Oppo and others.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!