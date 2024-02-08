Redmi A3 key specifications revealed ahead of Feb 14 launch: All you need to know
Redmi A3 smartphone confirmed to launch in India on February 14, featuring a circular camera design and dual camera setup. The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display, MediaTek Helio G36 chipset, and 13MP rear camera.
Redmi has officially confirmed that its Redmi A3 smartphone will be launched in India on 14 February. Along with the release date, a number of key specifications of the Redmi A3 have been revealed via a dedicated landing page. The budget smartphone will feature a circular rear camera design and a dual rear camera setup.