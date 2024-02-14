Xiaomi has launched its Redmi A3 smartphone in India with a starting price of ₹7,299, adding more competition among brands in the sub-10k smartphone segment. The Redmi A3 brings the 'Halo' design on the back, which is usually seen on more expensive Redmi smartphones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Redmi A3 Price and availability: The Redmi A3 will be available for a price of ₹7,299 for the 3GB RAM/64GB storage variant, ₹8,299 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹9,299 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

The smartphone will go on sale from February 23 and be purchased via Mi.com, Flipkart and other retail outlets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Redmi A3 specifications: Redmi A3 features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1650 x 720 pixels and support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The budget smartphone features a waterdrop style notch which houses the front-facing camera with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

The Redmi A3 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 chipset paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB via the dedicated microSD card slot). The smartphone is run on the company's proprietary MIUI 14 custom skin based on the Android 13 operating system.

The budget smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery that can be fast charged via a 10W charger provided inside the box. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi A3 features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a USB type C port, dual 4G SIM card slots, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, and GNSS. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of optics, the Redmi A3 comes with a dual camera setup to the back including a 8MP primary sensor and a 0.08 MP secondary sensor. Moreover, there is a 5MP front-facing shooter to meet all the selfie and video call related requirements.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!