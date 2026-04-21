Redmi A7 and Redmi A7 Pro launched in India, price starts at ₹10,499

Xiaomi has officially expanded its budget smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the new Redmi A7 and Redmi A7 Pro. The entry-level 4G devices bring high-refresh-rate displays, big batteries, and run on Xiaomi's HyperOS UI based on Android 16.

From price to complete specs, here's everything you need to know about the two phones:

Redmi A7 and A7 Pro price: The standard Redmi A7 is priced at ₹10,499 for the 3GB + 64GB model. Meanwhile, the Redmi A7 Pro is priced at ₹11,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

Both smartphones will go on sale starting April 23 and will be available to buy via Mi.com, Amazon India, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail outlets.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT and Gemini what car I can afford on a ₹7–9 lakh salary

Redmi A7 and A7 Pro specs: Design and display: Redmi A7sports a 6.88-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, while the Redmi A7 Pro features a slightly larger 6.9-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel. Both models come with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate for responsive scrolling.

For durability, both devices feature an IP52 rating, making them resistant to dust and everyday splashes. The A7 weighs 193g with an 8.26mm thickness, while the larger Pro model weighs 208g and comes in slightly slimmer at 8.15mm.

Performance and software Under the hood, both smartphones are powered by the octa-core UNISOC T7250 processor based on a 12nm process, paired with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. The new phones come with support for LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be expanded up to a massive 2TB using a dedicated microSD slot.

On the software front, the Redmi A7 runs on Android 15 out of the box, layered with Xiaomi HyperOS 2. The Redmi A7 Pro, however, ships with the newer Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3.