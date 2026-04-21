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Redmi A7 and Redmi A7 Pro launched in India, price starts at ₹10,499

Xiaomi launched the Redmi A7 and A7 Pro in India, featuring high-refresh rate displays and large batteries. The A7 is priced at Rs. 10,999 while the A7 Pro is priced at Rs. 11,999 respectively

Aman Gupta
Updated21 Apr 2026, 01:32 PM IST
Redmi A7 Pro has launched in India
Redmi A7 Pro has launched in India
AI Quick Read

Xiaomi has officially expanded its budget smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the new Redmi A7 and Redmi A7 Pro. The entry-level 4G devices bring high-refresh-rate displays, big batteries, and run on Xiaomi's HyperOS UI based on Android 16.

From price to complete specs, here's everything you need to know about the two phones:

Redmi A7 and A7 Pro price:

The standard Redmi A7 is priced at 10,499 for the 3GB + 64GB model. Meanwhile, the Redmi A7 Pro is priced at 11,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

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Both smartphones will go on sale starting April 23 and will be available to buy via Mi.com, Amazon India, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail outlets.

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Redmi A7 and A7 Pro specs:

Design and display:

Redmi A7sports a 6.88-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, while the Redmi A7 Pro features a slightly larger 6.9-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel. Both models come with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate for responsive scrolling.

For durability, both devices feature an IP52 rating, making them resistant to dust and everyday splashes. The A7 weighs 193g with an 8.26mm thickness, while the larger Pro model weighs 208g and comes in slightly slimmer at 8.15mm.

Performance and software

Under the hood, both smartphones are powered by the octa-core UNISOC T7250 processor based on a 12nm process, paired with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. The new phones come with support for LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be expanded up to a massive 2TB using a dedicated microSD slot.

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On the software front, the Redmi A7 runs on Android 15 out of the box, layered with Xiaomi HyperOS 2. The Redmi A7 Pro, however, ships with the newer Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3.

FeatureRedmi A7Redmi A7 Pro
Display6.88-inch HD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz6.9-inch HD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz (TÜV Certified)
ProcessorUNISOC T7250 (12nm)UNISOC T7250 (12nm)
RAM3GB LPDDR4X4GB LPDDR4X
Storage64GB UFS 2.2 (Expandable up to 2TB)64GB UFS 2.2 (Expandable up to 2TB)
Rear Camera13MP (f/2.2) + Secondary Sensor13MP (f/2.2) + Secondary Sensor
Front Camera8MP (f/2.0)8MP (f/2.0)
Battery & Charging5,200mAh, 15W charging6,300mAh, 15W charging
OSAndroid 15 (HyperOS 2)Android 16 (HyperOS 3)
Dimensions & Weight171.79 x 79.77 x 8.26mm, 193g171.56 x 79.47 x 8.15mm, 208g
DurabilityIP52 Dust & Splash ResistantIP52 Dust & Splash Resistant

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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