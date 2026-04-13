Redmi A7 Pro 5G with 120Hz display and 6300 mAh battery launched in India, price starts at ₹12,499

Xiaomi has launched its first Pro model in the A Series, the REDMI A7 Pro 5G, in India. The new smartphone is positioned in the sub- ₹15,000 price segment and features a massive 6.9-inch display along with a 6,300mAh battery and a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Price and Availability The REDMI A7 Pro 5G is priced at ₹12,499 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and ₹13,499 for the 4GB RAM/128GB model. As part of the launch offers, the Chinese smartphone maker is also offering a ₹1,000 introductory discount on both variants, bringing the effective starting price down to ₹11,499 for the 64GB model and ₹12,499 for the 128GB model.

Additionally, the company is offering up to three months of no-cost EMI on the purchase of the phone.

The phone comes in three colour options: Black, Mist Blue, and Sunset Orange. It will be available to buy via Amazon India, Mi.com, and offline retail stores from 15 April onwards.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G specifications: Display and Design The REDMI A7 Pro 5G sports a 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 800 nits. The phone comes with support for Wet Touch technology 2.0 to continue using the phone even when fingers are damp.

In terms of build, the device measures 8.15mm in thickness and comes with an IP52 rating for splash and dust resistance.

View full Image View full Image Redmi A7 Pro

Performance and Battery Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor and runs on the new Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0. The Redmi A7 Pro supports up to 8GB of virtual RAM expansion and allows for expandable storage of up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.

The phone comes with a 6,300mAh battery that supports 15W charging via an included in-box charger, as well as 7.5W wired reverse charging.

Also Read | Redmi 15A 5G with 120Hz display and 6300mAh battery launched in India

Cameras and Connectivity For optics, the A7 Pro features a 32MP AI dual rear camera setup with HDR support. The camera app includes AI Sky for enhancing images and a Document Mode for digitising receipts and notes. On the front, it houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Additionally, the phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker with a 200% volume boost feature.