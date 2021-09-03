Redmi has launched its new TWS earbuds the Redmi Buds 3 Pro . The earbuds will come with a Qualcomm chipset.

The new Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro has been priced at ₹2,999. The sale of the earbuds will begin on 9 September at 12 PM. The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro will be available via mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home and other offline stores. Buyers can get the Earbuds 3 Pro in three colours: Blue, Pink and White.

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset. The earbuds get dual drivers. Redmi claims the buds can provide a total playback of 30 hours (with the case). The earbuds get IPX4 certification which makes them sweat and splash resistant.

For connectivity, the earbuds get Bluetooth 5.2 and for charging the earbuds get a USB Type C port.

Xiaomi also launched the new Redmi 10 Prime smartphone during the same launch event. The device is a rebranded version of the Redmi 10 which is available in other markets. However, Redmi has made some changes to the phone.

Redmi 10 Prime is priced at ₹12,499 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB memory is priced at ₹14,499. The sale of the smartphone will start from 7 September at 12PM.

Redmi 10 Prime is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The phone also gets virtual RAM to help with multi-tasking.

The device gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ display which supports up to 90Hz refresh rate. The device gets an adaptive refresh rate which reduces frequency up to 45Hz in order to save battery when not in use.

The phone gets a quad camera setup. The primary lens comes with a 50 MP unit. Additionally, the Redmi device gets an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front facing camera is an 8MP unit.

