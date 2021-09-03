Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro launched in India at 2,999. Details here

The new Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro has been priced at ₹2,999. The sale of the earbuds will begin on 9 September at 12 PM. The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro will be available via mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home and other offline stores. Buyers can get the Earbuds 3 Pro in three colours: Blue, Pink and White.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}