Redmi K100 launch date, camera and battery confirmed: What to expect from Xiaomi’s new smartphone

Xiaomi has announced the key specifications of the Redmi K100 ahead of its China launch on 28 October 2026. The phone will have a 50 MP main rear camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP68 dust and water resistance. Redmi has also shown the handset in a new Firefly Green colour. Pre-orders in China have already begun.
The Redmi K100 will launch alongside the K100 Pro and K100 Pro Max in China. According to Redmi’s official Weibo posts, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a dedicated D2 display chip. The phone is aimed at high-refresh-rate gaming, with native support for over 165 fps in more than 40 games.
Redmi has confirmed a 50 MP main camera using the Light and Shadow Hunter 800 sensor, which is 1/1.55-inch with an f/1.68 aperture.
The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Its design, including the Firefly Green finish, has been shown in Redmi’s Weibo posts.
The K100 has a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with up to 3,500-nit peak brightness and a 165 Hz refresh rate. It will run HyperOS 4 out of the box.
Redmi has confirmed a 10,000 mAh battery, a big draw for users who prioritise battery life and gaming. Charging speeds have not yet been revealed.
Xiaomi launched the Redmi K100 Pro and K100 Pro Max in China on 11 August 2026. According to GSMArena, the K100 Pro has a 6.59-inch display and an 8,580 mAh battery, while the K100 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch display and a 9,070 mAh battery.
Entry-level variants were priced at CNY 3,999 (about ₹57,000) for the K100 Pro and CNY 4,499 (about ₹64,000) for the K100 Pro Max.
On 28 October, Redmi will also launch its Clip Neo open-ear clip-on earbuds. The company has not announced the K100’s price or whether it will be sold outside China.
Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.
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